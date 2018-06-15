$0.45 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

PAHC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 13,162 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $526,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,901. Company insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply