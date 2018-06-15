$0.45 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

PAHC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 13,162 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $526,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,901. Company insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.