$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Corp (NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,134,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Navient by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

