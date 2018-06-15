$0.49 EPS Expected for Novanta Inc (NOVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Novanta had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $491,241.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 2,010.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Novanta by 91.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novanta opened at $65.30 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.50. Novanta has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

