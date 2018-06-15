-$0.52 EPS Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.51). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $36.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solid Biosciences traded up $0.01, reaching $23.70, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,936. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

