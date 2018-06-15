$0.53 EPS Expected for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.83. Anadarko Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Anadarko Petroleum traded down $0.05, reaching $70.47, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,853,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $796,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,314,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,767,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after acquiring an additional 74,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

