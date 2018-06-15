$0.55 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Builders FirstSource traded down $0.46, hitting $18.59, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,433. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

