$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PriceSmart’s earnings. PriceSmart posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PriceSmart will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PriceSmart.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.30. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $839.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PSMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $90.00 price target on PriceSmart and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

PSMT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 4,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, COO William J. Naylon sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $353,417.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,511.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $849,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,433 shares of company stock worth $4,221,058. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $5,027,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 27.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 56.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 29.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

