-$0.70 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc (W) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Wayfair reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.57. Wayfair has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $106.10.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $41,142.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,173.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,657. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

