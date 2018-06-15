-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,249. The stock has a market cap of $938.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.62. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 723,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,320. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

