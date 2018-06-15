$0.86 EPS Expected for Webster Bank (WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Webster Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.89. Webster Bank reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Bank will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Bank.

Get Webster Bank alerts:

Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.34 million. Webster Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.92%. Webster Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Webster Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Webster Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Webster Bank from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Bank from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Webster Bank stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 6,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Webster Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Webster Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

In other Webster Bank news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $448,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,767.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn C. Morris sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $147,099.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at $353,922.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $1,295,587. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,485,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,098,000 after acquiring an additional 353,365 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,985,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Webster Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Bank by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Bank Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Bank (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.