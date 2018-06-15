$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.17. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.72). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

NYSE CPT opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,746.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

