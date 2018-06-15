$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 343.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,154.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard traded down $0.37, hitting $77.34, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 338,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $79.63.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

