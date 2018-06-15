$1.54 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Equifax reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax traded up $0.11, hitting $115.75, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 552,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Equifax has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.