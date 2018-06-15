$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $7.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.14 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.72.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $173,622.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $633,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $18,028,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 359,559 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,667 shares of company stock worth $24,706,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. 24,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,401. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.