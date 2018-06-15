$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder (R) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryder (NYSE:R) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Ryder posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryder.

Ryder (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ryder had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Ryder in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Ryder in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Ryder in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Ryder stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 11,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Ryder has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $90.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Ryder’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

In other Ryder news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $135,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryder in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

