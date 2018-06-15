$10.39 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report sales of $10.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $9.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $42.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.19 billion to $43.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $43.99 billion to $46.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Co cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $173,091.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 467,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,463,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 406,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,045,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,785,500 and sold 62,118 shares valued at $3,971,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 72,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,867 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US traded down $0.38, reaching $56.80, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 198,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,517. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

