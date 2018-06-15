114,840 Shares in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,840 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,000. Tableau Software Inc Class A accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.14% of Tableau Software Inc Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tableau Software Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of DATA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $101.96. 5,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,317. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 0.82. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $103.39.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. analysts predict that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 400,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $36,436,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,649,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elissa Fink sold 50,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 988,061 shares of company stock valued at $91,526,607. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DATA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.