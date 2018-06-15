Alambic Investment Management L.P. Invests $356,000 in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) Stock

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 216,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.75) on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.64. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,061.06% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

