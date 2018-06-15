$12.46 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) will announce sales of $12.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.41 million to $12.50 million. Bank of Commerce reported sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full year sales of $50.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.23 million to $50.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.65 million to $55.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce traded down $0.10, hitting $11.90, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 98 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,731.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

