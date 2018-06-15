First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf in the 1st quarter worth $395,000.

Shares of Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf traded down $0.29, hitting $32.49, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,120. Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

About Spdr Dj Wilshire Large Cap Etf

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

