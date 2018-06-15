Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,300 Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,582,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,974,000 after acquiring an additional 560,538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,148,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,107,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,596,000 after acquiring an additional 889,802 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.14 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $173,622.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $6,504,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,975.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,667 shares of company stock worth $24,706,706. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics traded up $0.37, hitting $111.31, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,353,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,737. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

