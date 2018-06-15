Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,705,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,691,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,864,000 after buying an additional 47,026 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,984,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,500,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,088,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 665,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,229,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded up $0.46, reaching $102.47, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 843,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,010. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAB. B. Riley set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wellington Shields reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 65,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $6,286,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,276,575.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee B. Foster II sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $387,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,892,580. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

