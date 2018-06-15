1347 Property Insurance (PIH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

PIH stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.21.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that 1347 Property Insurance will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 7,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $57,362.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 60,229 shares of company stock worth $519,531 over the last ninety days. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 1347 Property Insurance accounts for approximately 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 16.91% of 1347 Property Insurance worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

