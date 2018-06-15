Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 1,394,279 LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,394,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,565.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,158,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,089,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingClub by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,635,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 1,862,610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 1,503,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,257,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,902,000 after buying an additional 173,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In other LendingClub news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,053 shares in the company, valued at $418,380.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LendingClub traded up $0.03, reaching $3.85, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 51,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,895. LendingClub Corp has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

