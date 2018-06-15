Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 140,284 Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,284 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.16% of Bancorpsouth Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,402,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,010,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,913,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,539,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Hovde Group set a $35.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank opened at $34.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $217.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.