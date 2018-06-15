$156.39 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock (SSTK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) will announce $156.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $632.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $634.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $700.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $691.91 million to $706.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shutterstock traded up $1.47, hitting $47.82, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,458. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

