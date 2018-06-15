Delpha Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,565 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 23,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.