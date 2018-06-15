Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Invests $9.96 Million in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 169,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.15% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.8% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 533.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 87.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of First American Financial traded down $0.19, hitting $51.71, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,416. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,423,113.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,990.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.