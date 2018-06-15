$188.53 Million in Sales Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce sales of $188.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.48 million. Omnicell posted sales of $180.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $787.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.06 million to $789.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $868.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $862.09 million to $873.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, insider Robin Gene Seim sold 13,286 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $617,533.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 11,284 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $507,215.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,202 shares of company stock worth $2,603,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,612,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $20,250,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 367,687 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 309,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $9,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 390,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 287.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

