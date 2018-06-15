$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams Pipeline Partners LP (WPZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Analysts predict that Williams Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Williams Pipeline Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Williams Pipeline Partners posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Pipeline Partners will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Pipeline Partners.

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Williams Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

WPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.74 to $44.06 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Pipeline Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPZ. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Pipeline Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners by 1,210.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Williams Pipeline Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Pipeline Partners traded down $0.16, reaching $40.97, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,453,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,910. Williams Pipeline Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.614 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Pipeline Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Pipeline Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About Williams Pipeline Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Pipeline Partners (WPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply