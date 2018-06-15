$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams Pipeline Partners LP (WPZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Williams Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Williams Pipeline Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Williams Pipeline Partners posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Pipeline Partners will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Pipeline Partners.

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Williams Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

WPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.74 to $44.06 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Pipeline Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPZ. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Pipeline Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners by 1,210.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Williams Pipeline Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Pipeline Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Pipeline Partners traded down $0.16, reaching $40.97, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,453,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,910. Williams Pipeline Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.614 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Pipeline Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Pipeline Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

