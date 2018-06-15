$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) will post $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.46. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.14). Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,465,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $765,575,000 after buying an additional 127,106 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,927,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,215,000 after buying an additional 83,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,620,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,725,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,386,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,049,000 after buying an additional 215,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B traded down $1.24, hitting $115.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 854,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,407. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

About Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

