$2.41 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (CRIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post sales of $2.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 million and the highest is $2.60 million. Curis posted sales of $2.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $9.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.24 million to $10.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. Curis had a negative net margin of 472.13% and a negative return on equity of 247.46%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

CRIS stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 4,758,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,530. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Curis has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,719,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 223,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 912.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 289,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 2,389.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-170, and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

