$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings (CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) will report sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $12.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Crown had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

NYSE:CCK opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,252,098.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Crown by 47.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 339,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

