$203.41 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) will report $203.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.48 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $199.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $831.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $935.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $937.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,940. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 243,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,592,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.