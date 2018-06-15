$203.41 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) will report $203.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.48 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $199.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $831.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $935.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $937.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,940. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 243,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,592,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply