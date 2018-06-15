$208.64 Million in Sales Expected for Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) to announce sales of $208.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Rowan Companies reported sales of $320.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full-year sales of $785.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $903.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $713.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $893.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.03). Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rowan Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

RDC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,867. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.78. Rowan Companies has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 3,057.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

