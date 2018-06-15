Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 208,092 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Worthington Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $55,391,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,162,000 after purchasing an additional 220,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200,719 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider John G. Lamprinakos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $343,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,518.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Endres bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,363.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries traded down $0.86, reaching $47.50, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 515,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.14). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Friday, March 30th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

