21,562 Shares in Portland General Electric (POR) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $107,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Portland General Electric opened at $40.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.39%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.