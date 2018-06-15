Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,221 Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,221 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,879,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,955,625,000 after purchasing an additional 585,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,483,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,286,126 shares of the airline’s stock worth $542,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,296 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,310,517 shares of the airline’s stock worth $478,473,000 after acquiring an additional 654,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $352,024,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,710. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.03 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

