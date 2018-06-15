$227.48 Million in Sales Expected for Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) will announce $227.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Integrated Device Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.90 million. Integrated Device Technology posted sales of $196.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will report full-year sales of $922.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $987.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $996.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integrated Device Technology.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Integrated Device Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology traded down $0.35, reaching $33.61, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 82,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,527. Integrated Device Technology has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $809,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,384.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Shepard sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $39,748.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,028 shares of company stock worth $5,311,961. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial.

