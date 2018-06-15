$239.97 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to announce $239.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EQT Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.50 million and the highest is $248.20 million. EQT Midstream Partners posted sales of $198.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.10 million to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT Midstream Partners.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 65.11%. EQT Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQM. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EQT Midstream Partners from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

EQM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.90. EQT Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 4,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 880,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 860,053 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after buying an additional 843,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,954,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,347,000 after buying an additional 614,562 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,285,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,073,000 after buying an additional 567,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,433,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,662,000 after buying an additional 338,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

