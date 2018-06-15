Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $479,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems traded up $0.15, hitting $213.53, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.02%.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $1,123,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $98,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.15.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

