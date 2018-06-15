$241.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) will report $241.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.73 million to $245.30 million. Cloud Peak Energy reported sales of $229.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full year sales of $945.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.01 million to $957.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $865.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $650.07 million to $951.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloud Peak Energy.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cloud Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Jefferies Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLD. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 147.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Cloud Peak Energy traded down $0.39, hitting $3.61, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 25,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $248.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.02.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloud Peak Energy (CLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.