Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $593,000 in 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned 0.20% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 893,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 184,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 137,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $2.23 on Friday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 73.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.