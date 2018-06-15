Artal Group S.A. Takes Position in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.27% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,005,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.01, reaching $1.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,817. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $382.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,117.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.70%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

