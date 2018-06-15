VCU Investment Management Co Invests $16.87 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

VCU Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 4.1% of VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VCU Investment Management Co owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 7,903,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,768,270. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

