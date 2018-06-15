293,300 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 293,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,716,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties traded up $0.06, reaching $83.74, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,832. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $57.78 and a one year high of $85.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.46 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $409,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,463.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $989,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

