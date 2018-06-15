$295.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty (KIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to post $295.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.90 million and the lowest is $283.92 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $292.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $304.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 40.74%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184,988 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,580,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 254,820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 574,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,285,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 633,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty traded up $0.07, reaching $15.46, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 6,266,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,055. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Kimco Realty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.