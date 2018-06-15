$297.96 Million in Sales Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post $297.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the lowest is $297.05 million. Cincinnati Bell reported sales of $294.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Cincinnati Bell had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Bell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,675.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,351.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,614 shares of company stock valued at $46,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell traded up $0.65, reaching $13.60, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 745,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,009. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.71.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.