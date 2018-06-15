$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works (ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.81 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.11 billion to $15.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $15.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works traded down $0.46, reaching $147.76, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 49,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,197 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $84,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,023,000 after acquiring an additional 431,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 786.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 379,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

