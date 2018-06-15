3,055 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927,416 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292,187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $273,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016,561 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,425,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $475,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,806 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

